BN challenges Pakatan to lower prices within a year of SST

Ahmad Zahid said he would like PH to prove that the replacement for the Goods and Services Tax (GST) would lessen the burden on the public. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, July 19 — Opposition Leader Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said his Barisan Nasional coalition was prepared to give the ruling Pakatan Harapan (PH) one year to show it can lower prices through the Sales and Services Tax (SST).

Speaking to reporters in Parliament today, Ahmad Zahid said he would like PH to prove that the replacement for the Goods and Services Tax (GST) would lessen the burden on the public .

“I want to see how this reduction in the country’s income is returned to the people to bring down the cost of living,” he said.

“We will wait for the SST implementation on September 1. We give them one year from that point and we shall see if prices of goods and the cost of living come down thanks to SST,” he added.

Zahid also insisted that PH should not be making promises that they can’t keep, as the coalition closes in on 100 days of its administration.

“Don’t make promises if you can’t keep them,” Zahid said.