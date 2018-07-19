A year on, family of slain navy cadet still pining for justice

The late naval cadet officer Zulfarhan Osman’s father Zulkarnain Idros, sister Zulhelyna Fatimah and mother Hawa Osman holding up the #justice4farhan t-shirts at their family home in Bandar Uda Utama July 19, 2018. — Picture by Ben Tan

JOHOR BARU, July 19 — The family of Universiti Pertahanan Nasional Malaysia (UPNM) naval cadet officer Zulfarhan Osman Zulkarnain, who died of torture, is still waiting for justice to be served over his death more than a year ago.

“All we ask for is justice to be served fairly to those who were responsible for our son’s death,” said Zulfarhan’s father Zulkarnain Idros when met by Malay Mail at his family home in Bandar Uda Utama here today.

Accompanying him was his wife, Hawa Osman, 55, and their youngest daughter Zulhelyna Fatimah, 16.

The family had four children, two girls and two boys including the deceased.

Zulkarnain said the on-going murder trial was a big step for his family in seeking justice for his son’s death.

“It’s been more than a year and my family know that we are not going to get Zulfarhan back. This is the sad reality, but at the same time, we also need to know the truth so we can move on,” said the 54-year-old taxi driver.

Hawa, who is now active in spreading messages against abuse and bullying via social media after her son’s death, said she still feels the pain of losing her eldest son.

“Our family celebrated the recent Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebrations this year on a modest scale.

“It’s not that our family has not recovered from Zulfarhan’s death, but we feel that as long as his murder trial is not settled, we as a family, will not rest until justice is served,” said the administrative assistant at a secondary school

Hawa said that since Zulfarhan’s murder trial started, she has been closely following the court proceedings in Kuala Lumpur as she was driven to learn the truth in her son’s death.

She said she will only rest when the culprits are brought to justice and given the mandatory death sentence under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder.

“He was tortured. His whole body was full of burn marks from a steam iron, including his chest, back and genitals.

“I have read before about people’s children being abused, but this time it was my own son. I cannot accept the manner in which he has gone and I want justice to be served,” said an emotional Hawa.

Despite the pain, however, the family said the tragedy has brought them closer.

They have also embarked on a personal cause to highlight the dangers of bullying by promoting the #justice4farhan hashtag on social media and also the sale of t-shirts to those keen to support.

At the same time, the family hoped to also personally meet with new Defence Minister Mohamad Sabu or the Agriculture and Agro-Based Industry Minister Salahuddin Ayub, in the latter’s capacity as the Pulai MP, for assistance in funding a neighbourhood surau in memory of Zulfarhan.

“This sad episode has somehow made my family emotionally stronger. At the same time we also stand united in facing any challenges.

“The grieving for us is over and what we want to do now is to remember the late Zulfarhan for what he stood for as we don’t want his death to be in vain,” said Zulkarnain.

Hawa said despite her emotional pain and grief as a mother, she is grateful for the support the family received from relatives, friends and also the media.

“Somehow my son’s death has changed me to be a stronger person for my family.

“I now tell myself that any physical pain and hardship that I feel is nothing compared to the suffering that my son had to endure,” she said.

Zulfarhan, a third year UPNM undergraduate, died on June 1 last year at the Serdang Hospital due to severe injuries believed to be caused by torture.

Five other UPNM undergraduates were jointly charged with murdering Zulfarhan while another was charged with conspiracy to commit murder.

All six face the mandatory death sentence upon conviction.

The six and 13 other students, all aged 22, also pleaded not guilty to voluntarily causing grievous hurt to Zulfarhan with the intention of extracting a confession from Zulfarhan for allegedly stealing a laptop.

The offence was allegedly committed at room 04-10 Jebat Hostel Block, UPNM, between 2.30am and 5.30am on May 21 and in the same room between 1.30am and 4.30am on May 22.

Zulfarhan was found with burn marks and bruises in an apartment in Serdang about 8pm on June 1, and was pronounced dead at about 10pm at the Serdang Hospital.