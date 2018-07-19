Siti Kasim’s lawyer renews bid for Jawi officer to be charged with perjury

Siti Kasim is on trial for allegedly obstructing a public officer during a transgender 'beauty pageant' raid conducted by Jawi in 2016. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, July 19 — The lawyer acting for activist Siti Kasim accused a religious enforcer again of lying in court over discrepancies between her testimony and a previous report.

In the magistrates court here today, defence lawyer Suzana Norlihan Alias pressed Federal Territories Islamic Religious Department (Jawi) officer Siti Nor Jihan Saleh over the conflicting information.

Siti Nor Jihan previously claimed the department made two arrests during a 2016 raid on a purported beauty pageant at a hotel here, but said only one person was detained when testifying in the activist’s trial.

“In your report you said you caught two organisers but now it is just one. Which one is it? Your statement contradicts your report,” the lawyer asked.

The officer then confirmed that only one person named “Ira Sofia” was arrested.

Earlier Suzana had also asked whether Siti Kasim had obstructed Jawi officers.

Jihan said Siti Kasim did not directly do so, but had prevented her from obtaining the identification papers of one of the attendees.

The offence under Section 186 of the Penal Code is punishable by two years in prison, a RM10,000 fine, or both upon conviction.

The trial is currently in recess for lunch and will resume later before magistrate Maizatul Munirah Abdul Rahman

