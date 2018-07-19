Major Internet outage at AirAsia HQ

AirAsia Group chief Tan Sri Tony Fernandes announced on Twitter that the internet connectivity has been distrupted at the AirAsia headquarters today. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 19 — Internet connectivity has been disrupted at the AirAsia headquarters in Sepang, which may affect the low-cost carrier’s services.

AirAsia Group chief Tan Sri Tony Fernandes disclosed this on Twitter.

“A Malaysian Airports contractor has cut through out Internet pipe and that is going to cause us delays as we have to turn on disaster recovery. Which will take 3 hours. Cannot understand how this happens,” he wrote.

A source within the airline later confirmed that the disruption was limited to RedQ, the company’s head office, and not the rest of the Kuala Lumpur International Airport.

