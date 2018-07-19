Loke: Enforcement of child car seat to be reviewed

Loke said his ministry will first look into the use of rear seatbelts, which is still low, before enforcing the use of child car seat. — Picture by Zuraneeza Zulkifli

KAJANG, July 19 — Transport Minister Anthony Loke Siew Fook today said the mandatory use of the child car seat starting January 2019 will be reviewed as the current administration is not bound by the announcements made by the former Barisan Nasional government.

He said his ministry will first look into the use of rear seatbelts, which is still low, before enforcing the use of child car seat.

“We need to look at the practicality before we can implement and enforce it.

“As of now, it was only announced by the previous government. We are not tied to what was previously announced as we are now a new government,” he told reporters during his visit at the Malaysian Institute of Road Safety Research (Miros).

MORE TO COME