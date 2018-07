Umno Youth chief Datuk Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki speaks during a press conference in Kuala Lumpur July 19, 2018. — Picture by Ham Abu Bakar

KUALA LUMPUR, July 19 — The Sungai Kandis by-election will be a one-on-one contest between Umno and PKR, said Datuk Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki who revealed that PAS will make way for his party.

The Umno Youth chief said he was so informed by the party’s leadership, which also directed his movement to begin mobilising the party’s election machinery.

“Based on what we were informed by the party leadership, PAS is willing to make way for Umno to contest in the by-election,” said the senator.

