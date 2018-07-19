Despite cabbies’ protest, minister says proceeding to streamline e-hailing, taxi services

Anthony Loke rejected allegations that the Transport Ministry did not consult taxi operators before announcing the new regulations. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KAJANG, July 19 — The government will press ahead with new regulations to unify e-hailing and taxis regardless of renewed objections from cab operators, said Transport Minister Anthony Loke.

Speaking to reporters at the Malaysian Institute of Road Safety Research (Miros), Loke rejected allegations that his ministry did not consult taxi operators before announcing the new regulations.

“We give them a year to comply with the new regulations. We have met with the e-hailing service provider and had explained to them the direction we are taking. They have the responsibility to explain this to their drivers.

“It is not true that we did not have any engagement, this is a lie we had met with the taxi operators beforehand. Those who demonstrated recently were also present at the engagement session,” he said, referring to a protest held staged by some 200 taxi drivers outside the Parliament on Monday.

MORE TO COME