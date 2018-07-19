Umno to announce Sg Kandis by-election candidate tomorrow

Selangor Umno Liaison Committee deputy chairman Datuk Mat Nadzari Ahmad Dahlan (pic) said today that Umno deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan would make the announcement. ― Picture by Choo Choy May

SHAH ALAM, July 19 — Umno is to announce tomorrow its candidate for the Sungai Kandis state by-election, the nomination for which is on Saturday and polling on Aug 4.

Selangor Umno Liaison Committee deputy chairman Datuk Mat Nadzari Ahmad Dahlan said today Umno deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan, who is also the director of the Umno machinery for the by-election, would make the announcement.

“The announcement will be made at the Kota Raja Umno building at 4 pm,” he said when contacted by Bernama.

Mat Nadzari said several names were shortlisted at a meeting with Umno president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi last night and a meeting would be held today with the Umno divisional management for the final assessment.

He also said that the meeting decided that Umno would contest the seat using the Barisan Nasional (BN) logo and not the Umno logo.

Deputy Prime Minister and PKR president Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail is expected to announce the PKR candidate for the by-election at the launch of the party machinery at Padang Rakyat in Kampung Jalan Kebun here tonight.

The Sungai Kandis seat became vacant after the assemblyman, Mat Shuhaimi Shafiei of PKR, died of lymphoma cancer on July 2.

Mat Shuhaimi, a former political secretary of former Selangor Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali, retained the seat (formerly known as Sri Muda) for the third term in the 14th General Election on May 9 by polling 23,998 votes to beat Datuk Kamaruzzaman Johari of BN-Umno (11,518 votes); Mohd Yusof Abdullah of PAS (7,573) and Hanafiah Husin of Parti Rakyat Malaysia (76). — Bernama