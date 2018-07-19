Better cars help us be better cops, IGP says

Fuzi thanked PLUS for contributing a fleet of 2.4L Mitsubishi Outlanders valued at RM2 million to the police force. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

SUBANG JAYA, July 19 — Old vehicles hamper police effectiveness in enforcing traffic laws during festive seasons, the Inspector-General of Police said today when receiving a fleet of new patrol cars for his force.

Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun said nearly three in every four vehicles in his agency’s stable have been in service for nearly a decade.

“Out of the 23,000 (vehicles), around 16,900 or 73 per cent have been in service for more than eight years,” he said when receiving 15 new highway patrol vehicles from PLUS Malaysia Berhad.

Fuzi thanked the highway concessionaire for contributing the 2.4L Mitsubishi Outlanders valued at RM2 million, saying these will go a long way in helping to improve the effectiveness of the traffic police.

“As it stands we have over 6,000 personnel on the road during the safety operations for the major festive seasons,

“For the upcoming festivals of Hari Raya Haji, Deepavali and Christmas, we can expect around 80 per cent of the 6,000 to be on duty during that time,” he said.

Fuzi added the police will continue to apply for new vehicles from the government to replace the ageing fleet.

“Vehicular replacement is an ongoing process, and remains one of our main concerns alongside adapting to new technology for the police force,

“We have detailed the matter to the Home Ministry, and are confident they will bring it up to the Finance Ministry when the time is right,” he said.