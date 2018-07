A police officer stands on duty at Queen Elizabeth Gardens in Salisbury, southern England, on July 7, 2018. — AFP pic

LONDON, July 19 — UK investigators believe they have identified the suspected perpetrators behind the Novichok attack on the Skripals, the Press Association reported today.

Russian double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia were struck down with the Novichok poison in March.

The Skripals subsequently recovered. — Reuters