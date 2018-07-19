Late refunds among key GST weaknesses, Guan Eng says

Lim then said he will list other 'reasons' that hampered the efficiency of the GST at a later time. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, July 19 — Delays in processing Goods and Services Tax (GST) refunds were among problems that caused prices to spike inordinately, Lim Guan Eng said today when pledging to disclose other issues with the system.

While each layer of business is entitled to claim refunds on the tax for input costs, many do not do so due to the complexities involved and the time needed, leading most to simply pass on the burden to the subsequent levels and consumers, he explained.

“The problem with GST was that the refunds and exemptions were not paid on time,” Lim said during a press conference in Parliament today.

Lim then said he will list other “reasons” that hampered the efficiency of the GST at a later time.

