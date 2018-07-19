Online recruiter says hiring grew sharpest in O&G, tech to rise

Abhijeet said the tech industry in the country is expected to increase hiring, noting that the digital transformation’s impact on the economy is expected to significantly increase by RM400 billion by 2025. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 19 — Employment in the oil and gas sector grew the most in May this year at 14 per cent, according to Monster.com.

At the same time, the online recruitment company said its latest data showed the retail industry in Malaysia recorded the steepest plunge in hiring activity at 41 per cent for the same period year-on-year (yoy).

The recruiter added that its Monster Employment Index showed an overall slide in hiring in April and May at 6 per cent and 11 per cent respectively, compared to the same period last year.

“Online hiring activity in Malaysia exhibited a relative slowdown in the run-up to the 2018 general election due to political and economic uncertainty, prompting investors and businesses to be more cautious,” Abhijeet Mukherjee, chief executive officer of Monster.com in a statement today.

He said the tech industry in the country is also expected to increase hiring, noting that the digital transformation’s impact on the economy is expected to significantly increase by RM400 billion by 2025.

Monster also said that professionals in the hospitality and travel sector enjoyed the highest growth in job roles at 31 per cent yoy, while customer service talents were the least in demand and recorded a negative growth of 37 per cent yoy.

The Monster index is a gauge of online job posting activities compiled monthly by Monster.com by recording the industries and occupations that show the highest and lowest growth in recruitment activity locally.