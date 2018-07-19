PM: Putrajaya must do more than deliver Pakatan pledges

Dr Mahathir gave his assurance that the government intended to fulfill the 60 promises and 40 initiatives contained in the manifesto. — Picture by Azneal Ishak

KUALA LUMPUR, July 19 — The government has other matters that need attention beyond delivering the pledges of the Pakatan Harapan manifesto, Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad told Parliament today.

During Question Time today, Dr Mahathir said that while the administration will continue working on delivering these pledges, it must also put effort into eradication problems inherited from Barisan Nasional such as corruption and other forms of abuse.

“It must be reminded that the government’s focus is not just to the 10 promises alone. In the 100 days, there are a lot of other work which needs to be done by the government,” he said.

He then gave his assurance that the government intended to fulfill the 60 promises and 40 initiatives contained in the manifesto.

However, Dr Mahathir reiterated that not all can be accomplished within 100 days of the pact taking power.

“To ensure the promises made can be fulfilled in an orderly manner, and according to the law, research and detailed planning must be made, which needs time,” he said.

The PM noted that some pledges were delivered swiftly, such as those related to the National Higher Education Fund Corportation (PTPTN).

Dr Mahathir was responding to Bukit Bintang MP Fong Kui Lun, who asked the prime minister to state which PH pledged have been fulfilled, the status of the remainder and the challenges associated.