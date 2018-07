A sentence reading 'Silence is Deadly' is projected on the presidential palace on the eve of a summit between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Helsinki on July 15, 2018. — AFP pic

BERLIN, July 19 — Germany welcomed this week’s summit in Finland between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, with a government spokesman saying talking is the best way to overcome differences.

“We welcomed the meeting, it is good when people talk... We are persuaded that dialogue is the best means of finding solutions,” spokesman Steffen Seibert told reporters when asked about the summit. — Reuters