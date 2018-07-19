Now, Dr M says HSR may just be delayed

Mahathir confirmed that Malaysian officials will meet with Singapore counterparts to discuss the status of the project and all the costs involved. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 19 — The Kuala Lumpur-Singapore High Speed Rail (HSR) project could still materialise albeit later than originally planned, Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad clarified today.

He also confirmed that Malaysian officials will meet with Singapore counterparts to discuss the status of the project and all the costs involved.

“We decided we might have to do it at a later date or reduce the price, but the reduction of price is very difficult,” Dr Mahathir said.

“At this moment we don’t have the funds so we have to delay.”

MORE TO COME