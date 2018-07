Mahathir said he only learned about the reports when notified by journalists. ― Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, July 19 — Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad today said that he was unaware that fugitive financier Low Taek Jho has been arrested in China, but hoped the news is true and will be extradited to Malaysia soon.

He told reporters in Parliament that he only learned about the reports when notified by journalists.

“I didn’t know. Thank you for giving me the info. I hope he is arrested and brought back to Malaysia,” he said.

MORE TO COME