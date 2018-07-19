Jho Low arrested? IGP says not in the know

IGP Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun speaks during a press conference in Subang Jaya July 19, 2018. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

SUBANG JAYA, July 19 — Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun said he could not confirm a report today that tycoon Low Taek Jho has been arrested in China as he did not have such information.

The Inspector-General of Police was responding to questions seeking clarification on a China Press report claiming that the billionaire linked to the 1MDB corruption scandal has been captured.

“I have not gotten any information on that, and cannot respond to it,” he told Malay Mail after a PLUS Berhad event.

During the press conference, Fuzi said Malaysian police had previously managed to trace Low or better known as Jho Low to Hong Kong, Macau and China, but do not have firm information on his current location.

Malay Mail is attempting to verify the information contained in the China Press report.

Quoting an unnamed Hong Kong-based radio station and the Sarawak Report, the newspaper claimed that Low’s arrest will only be announced during Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s trip to China next month.