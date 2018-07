Khalid said the plan that has remained in draft form for years under the Barisan Nasional government will be made official by the end of this year. ― Picture by Zuraneeza Zulkifli

KUALA LUMPUR, July 19 — The Kuala Lumpur City Plan 2020 will finally be gazetted, Federal Territories Minister Khalid Samad said.

In a written parliamentary answer to Fahmi Fadzil (PKR-Lembah Pantai), Khalid said the plan that has remained in draft form for years under the Barisan Nasional government will be made official by the end of this year.

“This is happy news for all the Federal Territories MPs, the NGOs and residents who have been pushing for this,” Fahmi said.

