Troye Sivan covers rapper Post Malone’s track ‘Better Now’

Singer Troye Sivan’s upcoming album, ‘Bloom’, is out at the end of August. — AFP pic

SYDNEY, July 19 — Australian pop star Troye Sivan has covered Better Now by American rapper Post Malone, for the Spotify music streaming service.

As part of the artist’s Spotify Singles sessions, the My, My, My singer treats fans to a new version of his hit song, Bloom, as well as to a cover of Better Now, originally recorded by American rapper Post Malone.

Listen to Sivan’s two Spotify Singles session tracks on Spotify: https://spoti.fi/2uvkWF1

Bloom is a track from Sivan’s album of the same name, out August 31. The singer is also set to star alongside Lucas Hedges, Nicole Kidman and Russell Crowe in Joel Edgerton’s forthcoming movie, Boy Erased, slated for US release in November. He even contributes to the movie soundtrack, with Revelation, a collaboration with Jónsi from Sigur Rós.

Sivan recently took to Twitter to share a short extract from the music video for his collaboration with Ariana Grande, Dance To This, out today: https://bit.ly/2LvW6eE. — AFP-Relaxnews