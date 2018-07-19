Guan Eng: GST ‘definitely’ more transparent, efficient, but SST less burden on consumers

Lim said the government’s revival of the sales and services tax (SST) will be less of a burden than the GST on end consumers. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, July 19 — The goods and services tax (GST) introduced by the previous Barisan Nasional (BN) government is a more transparent taxation system, Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng admitted today.

However, the Bagan MP told Parliament that the new Pakatan Harapan (PH) government’s revival of the sales and services tax (SST) will be less of a burden than the GST on end consumers.

“On transparency, we don’t deny the truth. When asked what is more transparent, definitely GST is more transparent. But if we say GST is more transparent, it can collect more tax widely, which will impact the people.

“SST meanwhile, though not as transparent, as efficient as GST, but the impact on people, especially end consumers, the people who are focusing on, they are the ones who are affected less,” Lim said.

He was responding to an additional question by Pontian MP from Umno Datuk Ahmad Maslan, who had asked Lim to comment on the transparency of the SST, insisting it was not as effective as GST.

Ahmad pointed out that the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs had said in the Dewan Rakyat last October 30 of a price drop on 230 items after the GST was implemented.

“The Finance Minister said that he wants something transparent. SST is not a transparent system. The people have to pay, but it’s not reflected in the receipts. GST is transparent. What’s your comment?” Ahmad asked.

