Candela Pelizza joins Roberto Cavalli on a tropical escapade

Candela Pelizza fronts the Roberto Cavalli pre-fall 2018 campaign. — Picture courtesy of Roberto Cavalli

MILAN, July 19 — Italian fashion house Roberto Cavalli has signed up top influencer Candela Pelizza to front its pre-fall 2018 collection, showcasing its romantic and sensual vibes.

The Argentinian-born influencer, who boasts some 520,000 Instagram followers, models a selection of collection looks, featured on the brand’s website: www.robertocavalli.com.

Announced back in June, the digital project partnering Roberto Cavalli with Candela Pelizza now gives rise to a first advertising campaign dedicated entirely to the pre-fall 2018 season.

The first visuals unveiled by the Italian fashion house show the influencer enjoying a tropical escapade in a selection of romantic and urban outfits, all laced with the sensuality characteristic of the brand’s style.

The pieces on show reflect Roberto Cavalli’s brand DNA, with lots of animal print, bold colours and fur. However, this is now underscored with a new style — bringing a touch more subtlety — imparted by Paul Surridge, who took over as Roberto Cavalli creative director in spring 2017.

The model-turned-influencer, Candela Pelizza, has a growing list of partnerships with some major fashion and jewellery brands. She regularly poses for Bulgari and Twinset, and has featured in several Estée Lauder campaigns. — AFP-Relaxnews