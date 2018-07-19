Kaia Gerber fronts fall campaign for Karl Lagerfeld

Kaia Gerber at Harper’s BAZAAR Celebration of ‘ICONS By Carine Roitfeld’ at The Plaza Hotel in September 2017. — AFP pic

NEW YORK, July 19 — Cindy Crawford’s daughter stars in a new fall 2018 advertising campaign for the fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld’s eponymous brand, Women’s Wear Daily (WWD) reported yesterday.

She may only be 16-years-old, but Kaia Gerber is already one of the most in-demand models among fashion designers and labels. As well as walking the runway for Chanel, Miu Miu, Saint Laurent and Valentino during Fashion Week, she is also busy stacking up advertising contracts to front the collections of various brands.

The latest in line is the namesake label of the legendary fashion designer, Karl Lagerfeld, which has signed up the rising runway star to model key pieces from its fall 2018 collection. Indeed, the German designer and photographer has been full of praise for the model since she made her runway debut in September 2017.

In this latest campaign, Kaia Gerber is photographed in Karl Lagerfeld’s Paris studio in Saint-Germain-des-Prés by the designer in person. The first campaign visuals can be seen on the Karl Lagerfeld brand website, which also features a behind-the-scenes look at the photoshoot (www.karl.com).

In January, the designer’s label revealed that the young model would be working on a collection of ready-to-wear clothing and accessories in partnership with the brand, due in September. Kaia Gerber will also be on hand to front the capsule in person in a separate advertising campaign. — AFP-Relaxnews