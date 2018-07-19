Cat Power announces first album in six years

Cat Power’s ‘Wanderer’ is due out October 5. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, July 19 — Cat Power has revealed details of an upcoming album along with a trailer featuring new music and news of a tour in the works.

Wanderer, out October 5, will be Chan Marshall aka Cat Power’s first album in six years, after Sun.

The singer teased the album with a one-minute trailer that features a snippet of the title track, a melancholy folk tune, and footage of the artist wandering through a rocky landscape.

Available for pre-order on CD, in digital form or on limited-edition coloured vinyl, Wanderer, will feature 11 tracks in all, including a track called Woman that features Lana Del Rey.

The track list is as follows:

1. Wanderer

2. In Your Face

3. You Get

4. Woman (feat. Lana Del Rey)

5. Horizon

6. Stay

7. Black

8. Robbin Hood

9. Nothing Really Matters

10. Me Voy

11. Wanderer/Exit

The singer likewise announced a North American and European tour in support of the album. The shows will kick off in Chicago in mid-September, visiting cities around North America through mid-October. On October 25 the European tour leg will kick off in Paris, with another round of US dates starting in mid-November.

Pre-order and find tour information at www.catpowermusic.com. — AFP-Relaxnews