Zayn Malik teases new single ‘Sour Diesel’

A file picture of Zayn Malik. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, July 19 — Zayn Malik’s latest single is due out today, and he has teased it with a short snippet of the dark accompanying video.

The One Direction member turned solo star revealed in a tweet that Sour Diesel is set to drop on Apple Music, while sharing a 24-second video clip.

Those hoping for a tease of the music itself, however, will need to wait with bated breath for the track’s release, as the video snippet reveals only the visuals from the track’s video, with dark imagery in which a masked figure douses an area with gasoline, then flips open a lighter as the video cuts to black.

The singer has recently been building up to the release of his second solo album, which will follow 2016’s Mind of Mine. Earlier this month he shared a cover of the Elvis song Can’t Help Falling in Love, with the track’s YouTube description reading “Z2 is coming...”

Malik’s latest official tracks including Let Me, released back in April, and Entertainer, which followed in May. — AFP-Relaxnews