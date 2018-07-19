Cops nab seven over suspected terror links

Police arrested seven suspects from four states for alleged links to several terrorist groups. — Picture courtesy of Bukit Aman police

KUALA LUMPUR, July 19 — The police have arrested seven suspects from four states for alleged links with several terrorist groups, Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun said today.

The inspector-general of police said the suspects, of which three are Indonesian nationals and the rest Malaysians, were detained in a five-day operation between July 12 and 17 around Terengganu, Selangor, Perak and Johor.

A 34-year-old jobless man caught in Johor on Tuesday previously issued death threats against the Agong, the prime minister and Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Mujahid Yusof Rawa.

“This suspect had threatened to kill the Agong, Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and Minister in the Prime Minister’s department Datuk Mujahid Yusof Rawa through his Facebook page,” the IGP said in a statement.

All seven suspects were arrested under the Penal Code for terrorism related offences with the invocation of the Security Offences (Special Measures) Act 2012 that allows for detention without trial.

* Editor's Note: The police initially stated 11 suspects were detained, but later revised this to seven.