Adidas Running launches a shoe for urban city runners

adidas Running have announced the release of a new silhouette, the PureBoost Go, created especially for urban running. — Picture courtesy of Adidas

NEW YORK, July 19 — Adidas Running has announced the release of its latest silhouette, the adidas PureBoost Go, designed specifically for urban running.

Thanks to a new Expanded Landing Zone, a wider forefoot platform for increased stability, runners will be able to make quick changes in direction as they pound the streets of their city, avoiding the obstacles of daily life.

The new design also features adidas signature BOOST midsole, which provides runners with endless energy return to take them even further, and a comfortable and flexible fit with a deconstructed and breathable circular knit upper.

The style is set to be released on July 19 across the USA but for those who want to get their order in early, adidas has partnered up with Postmates to offer an exclusive pre-sale to consumers located in NYC and Chicago on July 18. Runners who live within the delivery zone of select adidas stores will be able to go into the Postmates app, available on iOS or Android, purchase PureBoost Go and have it delivered to them by Postmates.

In addition, to inspire city runners in the hometowns on A$AP Ferg and Kwasi Kessie, the captain of adidas Runners NYC, adidas has also announced that it will refurbish the running track at Thomas Jefferson Park in Harlem later this summer, as well as releasing an exclusive A$AP Ferg music track on adidas.com on July 24.

Commenting on the new launch Kessie said, “For me, there’s nothing more thrilling than street running through NYC. It’s exciting because it’s so raw and unpredictable and discovering the city in this way is totally unique. adidas’ PureBoost Go is the perfect shoe for city running, it means I can change direction and adapt to anything the city throws at me.”

The PureBoost Go will be be released on July 19 on adidas.com, adidas stores and select retailers across the US priced at US$120 (RM486.84). The shoe will become available globally in additional colourways starting August 22.

To find out more visit adidas.com/pureboost. — AFP-Relaxnews