New York governor opens door to criminal case against Trump Foundation

Donald Trump delivers remarks at the Alfred E. Smith Memorial Foundation dinner in New York, October 20, 2016. — Reuters pic

NEW YORK, July 19 — New York Governor Andrew Cuomo yesterday opened the door to a possible criminal case against the Donald J. Trump Foundation with a statement from his counsel that Cuomo was prepared to provide a criminal referral if asked.

“At Governor Cuomo’s direction, the state stands ready to provide the Attorney General with the appropriate criminal referral on this matter if and when she asks for it,” Alphonso David, the governor’s counsel, said in a statement.

The state’s attorney-general, Barbara Underwood, filed a civil lawsuit against President Donald Trump, three of his children and his foundation in June, saying Trump had illegally used the nonprofit as a personal “checkbook” for his own benefit, including his 2016 presidential campaign.

Underwood would need a criminal referral to file a criminal suit. — Reuters