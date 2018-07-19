A TooFaced hair spray is on the way, thanks to Drybar collaboration

TooFaced is getting into haircare. — Picture courtesy of TooFaced

NEW YORK, July 19 — Cult cosmetics brand TooFaced is celebrating its 20th birthday with a glittery haircare collaboration.

The cruelty-free makeup label has joined forces with hair salon chain Drybar on a “Drybar x Too Faced Glitter Spritzer,” WWD reports. The product is a revisited, glitter-infused version of Drybar’s scented hairspray, featuring sparkly gold and silver hues. It is set to launch on August 1.

“I’ve been dying and itching to get into hair care and it’s just an organic next step into spreading our light in different areas,” TooFaced founder Jerrod Blandino, who is friends with Drybar founder Alli Webb, told the publication. “Plus I’m doing it with a friend and a product I love, so it makes me so excited and proud.”

“I love glitter in any shape or form,” Webb added. “It’s a great marriage of the two brands.”

The move, which marks TooFaced’s first foray into hair products, is the latest big step forward for the makeup brand. Earlier this month, Blandino hinted in an interview with HelloGiggles that a TooFaced skincare line could also be on the way, following the success of the label’s “Glow Job” face mask last December. — AFP-Relaxnews