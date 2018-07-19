Luxury label Bottega Veneta opts out of Spring runway

A model presents a creation for fashion house Bottega Veneta during the Women’s SpringSummer 2018 fashion shows in Milan. — AFP

MILAN, July 19 — Italian fashion house Bottega Veneta has confirmed that it will not be joining the line-up for Milan Fashion Week in September, opting instead to host buyers at its Milanese showroom.

The brand — which is owned by luxury conglomerate Kering — parted ways with its former creative director Tomas Maier last month, and cited the recent shift in the company’s creative management as its reason for bowing out.

“Following the recent change of creative direction, Bottega Veneta will not be showcasing its Spring/Summer collection during the next Milan Fashion Week”, the company said in a statement (via WWD).

Maier’s successor in the creative director role, Daniel Lee, will make his debut at Milan Fashion Week for the Fall/Winter 2019 edition, which is to be held in February. — AFP-Relaxnews