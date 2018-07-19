Sonos Beam soundbar is small, smart and on sale now

The Sonos Beam is on sale now for US$399 (RM1,619.74). — AFP pic

SAN FRANCISCO, July 19 — The eagerly awaited Sonos Beam smart compact soundbar, compatible with Amazon’s Alexa virtual assistant, is out now priced at US$399 (RM1,619.74).

Whether watching TV shows or listening to music from a streaming site, this Sonos smart soundbar can be controlled with voice commands or via mobile applications (the Sonos app, as well as streaming apps).

With its subtle and modern design, this soundbar is a discreet yet effective home audio solution. It above all stands out with its compatibility — whether already integrated or coming soon — with virtual assistants, such as Amazon’s Alexa.

Indeed, connecting a compatible video peripheral, such as an Amazon Fire TV device, lets users interact with Alexa to play content or control the volume.

Via AirPlay 2, iPhone and iPad users can access Siri via the soundbar, and Sonos promises that the Beam will be compatible with Google Assistant by the end of 2018, further boosting its possibilities.

As for sound, the Sonos Beam features four custom-designed woofers and three passive radiators for deep, rich bass, as well as a tweeter for crisp, clear dialog. — AFP-Relaxnews