Trump says he accepts DNI Coats’ view that Russia meddling continues

US President Donald Trump speaks about his summit meeting in Finland with Russia's President Vladimir Putin at the start of a meeting with members of the US Congress at the White House in Washington, July 17, 2018. — Reuters pic

WASHINGTON, July 19 — US President Donald Trump said in a television interview yesterday he accepted director of National Intelligence Dan Coats’ assessment that Russia continues to be a threat to US elections.

“He’s an expert, this is what he does, he’s been doing a very good job. I have tremendous faith in Dan Coats, and if he says that I would accept that. I will tell you though: it better not be, it better not be,” Trump told CBS News.

The White House struggled yesterday to contain the furor over Trump’s heavily criticised summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin, denying Trump ever meant to say that Moscow was no longer targeting the United States in an exchange with reporters earlier in the day. — Reuters