US asks court to detain alleged Russian agent pending trial

Accused Russian agent Maria Butina is shown sitting at a table with a suspected Russian Intel Operative in a restaurant, according to court documents, in a FBI surveillance photo provided July 18, 2018. — FBIHandout via Reuters

WASHINGTON, July 19 — The US Justice Department asked a federal court yesterday to detain alleged Russian agent Maria Butina pending her trial, saying she poses a serious flight risk and will likely appeal to people in the Russian government to assist her in fleeing.

The Justice Department said Butina has been in contact with Russian intelligence operatives, kept contact information for several Russian agents and had a handwritten note in her apartment asking how to respond to an offer of employment with a Russian intelligence agency. — Reuters