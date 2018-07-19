Day 70 of Pakatan in government: How are they faring? (VIDEO)

Mahathir and the PH administration are racing against time to deliver on 60 election manifesto pledges, including 10 that are meant to be realised within 100 days of winning the general election. — Picture by Azneal Ishak

KUALA LUMPUR, July 19 — It’s Day 70 of the new Pakatan Harapan (PH) government. With only 30 days to go, how has the new administration fared in delivering its 100-day election pledges?

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and the PH administration are racing against time to deliver on 60 election manifesto pledges, including 10 that are meant to be realised within 100 days of winning the general election.

To date, they have already delivered quite a few: abolishing the Goods and Services Tax (GST), stabilising fuel prices, restructuring repayments of the National Higher Education Fund Corporation (PTPTN) loans and doing away with the blacklisting policy and of course, securing Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim's release from prison with a full royal pardon.

But there is more work to be done.

Take a look at Malay Mail's video recap of PH's election 100-day pledges to see which have been achieved and which are still a work in progress: