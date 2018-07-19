National PKR snubs Selangor chapter’s choice for Sg Kandis race

Zawawi’s (right) candidacy was pushed by PKR president Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail. — Picture via Facebook/Abdul Latif Shaari

KUALA LUMPUR, July 19 — PKR is set to name a relatively unknown candidate to contest the Sg Kandis seat in next month’s by-election.



It is understood that the national PKR leadership is settled on fielding a local candidate, “Ustaz” Zawawi Mughni, despite the Selangor chapter proposing a different name.



Selangor PKR had wanted the party to field Mohd Razlan Jalaluddin, the former PKR coordinator for the Kota Damansara seat in the 14th general election.



“Initially Selangor had proposed Razlan’s name, but Zawawi was proposed by the president,” a high-ranking PKR official told Malay Mail when contacted, referring to Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail.



The matter was discussed during this week’s political bureau meeting, where the party leadership had indicated that Zawawi will most likely be the party’s choice for the state seat.



Another PKR leader corroborated the matter, saying that Zawawi’s candidacy was pushed by the PKR president, despite arguments that Zawawi was not a well-known public figure.



“No idea why they want this candidate instead of Selangor’s choice,” the leader told Malay Mail when contacted.



The by-election for the Selangor state seat will be held on August 4, while the nomination is this Saturday.



The 14th general election saw a four-cornered fight in Sg Kandis between PKR, Umno, PAS and Parti Rakyat Malaysia, with PKR winning the seat at 23,998 votes.



Umno came in second place at 11,518 votes, while PAS trailed behind with 7,573 votes.



The seat is now vacant following the death of its assemblyman Mat Shuhaimi Shafiei on July 2 after battling lymphatic cancer.