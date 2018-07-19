Dollar hits three-week high, gold sinks to year low

The dollar index rose 0.18 per cent, to 95.113 after rising as high 95.407. — AFP pic

NEW YORK, July 18 — The US dollar hit a three-week high today against a basket of major currencies in the wake of an upbeat view of the economy by the US Federal Reserve, while oil prices resumed a recent pullback and gold slumped to a year low.

A gauge of global stock markets hovered at a month high while Wall Street traded near a five-month high as investors digested another significant day of corporate earnings.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of six currencies, rose 0.18 per cent, to 95.113 after rising as high 95.407. The euro was down 0.13 per cent to US$1.1644.

Demand increased after upbeat comments from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell about the US economy in congressional testimony yesterday, a message he reiterated today before a US House panel.

“Strengthening economic growth and a confident Fed is helping to support the dollar,” said Alan Gayle, president of Via Nova Investment Management LLC in Fredericksburg, Virginia.

“Higher short-term interest rates make the dollar more attractive relative to other currencies.”

On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 57.03 points, or 0.23 per cent, to 25,176.92, the S&P 500 gained 2.19 points, or 0.08 per cent, to 2,811.74 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 5.72 points, or 0.07 per cent, to 7,849.39.

Morgan Stanley shares rose 2.8 per cent after the bank’s better-than-expected profit.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index rose 0.60 per cent, as shares of Swiss drugmaker Novartis and Sweden’s Ericsson gained after their reports.

MSCI’s gauge of stocks across the globe gained 0.08 per cent, and touched its highest point in a month.

Benchmark US 10-year notes last fell 1/32 in price to yield 2.8637 per cent, from 2.862 per cent late yesterday. The US yield curve remained near its flattest in nearly 11 years.

Oil benchmark Brent crude hit a three-month low after government data showed a rise in US crude inventories and oil production, which highlighted increasing global supply and concerns over weak demand.

US crude fell 0.29 per cent to US$67.88 (RM275.12) per barrel and Brent was last at US$71.89, down 0.37 per cent.

Gold, which is regarded as a hedge against inflation, extended its downtrend and sank to its lowest in a year on a buoyant dollar and falling oil prices.

“In this environment where we also see oil prices falling, and so less concern from investors about rising inflation, that’s another negative for the gold price,” said Jens Pedersen, senior analyst at Danske Bank in Copenhagen.

Spot gold was down 0.1 per cent at US$1,226.23 an ounce. — Reuters