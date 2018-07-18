Singapore traffic police to use BMWs for expressway patrol by early next year

Police have confirmed that German marque BMW will replace older models of expressway patrol cars by next year. ― TODAY pic/Facebook/Bavarian Marques Pte Ltd

SINGAPORE, July 18 ― After photos of a BMW 3 Series patrol car with Singapore Police Force (SPF) livery went viral on social media, the police confirmed today that the German marque will replace older models of expressway patrol cars by next year.

“The Traffic Police procures new expressway patrol cars periodically as part of its vehicle replacement programme, as well as to enhance its operational capabilities and effectiveness,” a police spokesperson said.

“(These) new expressway patrol cars will replace the older models and should be ready for patrol duties by early 2019.”

The SPF could not confirm which models are currently used for expressway patrol, but its fleet includes the Subaru Impreza WRX and Corolla Altis.

TODAY understands eight BMWs were procured.

Photos circulated online yesterday showing a BMW 325d with the SPF livery in a police compound.

The photos have drawn mixed reactions from netizens, with some in favour of the improved capabilities and aesthetics of the new car, while others questioned if taxpayers’ money should be spent on “luxury vehicles”. ― TODAY