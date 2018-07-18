Jennifer Garner launches organic, ‘cold-pressed’ baby food line

LOS ANGELES, July 18 — Jennifer Garner is the latest Hollywood actress to parlay her fame into the food world, this time with an organic baby food line.
Garner has been busy hitting the food social media circuit this week, co-hosting a Facebook Live event with Martha Stewart, and taking selfies with the Barefoot Contessa, Ina Garten — two of America’s biggest doyennes of domesticity — to promote her organic, cold-pressed baby food brand Once Upon a Farm.
I understand if this brings up big feelings for you 😬, but I spent the morning with @inagarten. ❤️ In her barn kitchen, in her garden, having coffee...yes. It’s true. 🤗 I even got a sneak peek of the new Barefoot Contessa cookbook— #CookLikeAPro— it’s fabulous. Thank you for the perfect morning, Ina, you are beloved for a reason. I can’t wait to continue the conversation. ❤️, Jen. #sheseverythingwewanthertobe #luckyme
It’s a familiar story and predictable business model: Big and small screen actresses are turning their bankable names into entrepreneurial ventures that offer an additional — or alternative — stream of income.
Garner is marketing her role as a mother of three into the food brand, which includes baby food along with fruit smoothies for older kids. Purees are made with organic fruits and vegetables like mango, pears, sweet potatoes and butternut squash and are stocked in the refrigerated section of the grocery stores.
While other actresses and celebrities have launched beauty, fashion and fitness lines, Garner joins celebrities like Sarah Michelle Gellar, Kristen Bell, Maria Sharapova and Oprah Winfrey in entering the grocery store, and the food business.
Here’s a breakdown:
- Sarah Michelle Gellar: Foodstirs, organic baking mixes and cupcake kits
- Kristen Bell: This Bar Saves Lives, a non-GMO gluten-free, fair trade granola bar. For every product sold, the company donates food to a child suffering from severe malnutrition
- Maria Sharapova: Sugarpova, a candy line
- Oprah Winfrey: O, That’s Good! ready-to-eat soups and sides, created with Kraft Heinz — AFP-Relaxnews