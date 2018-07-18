Ceiling collapses in PTPTN KK office

KOTA KINABALU, July 18 — The ceiling of the National Higher Education Fund (PTPTN) branch office at the Sabah Urban Transformation Centre (UTC) here collapsed yesterday.

According to a statement by the Ministry of Finance here tonight, the incident occurred at about 7.40pm on the ninth floor of the building where the office was located but no casualties were reported.

“Early assessment works of the collapse are being conducted by consultants and monitored by the Construction Industry Development Board and Sabah UTC management.

“Hence, the entire level nine is temporarily closed to give way to the assessment work,” the statement said.

In addition to the PTPTN office, other offices affected by the closure were those of departments under the Ministry of Human Resources namely Jobs Malaysia, Manpower Department and Skills Development Fund Corporation.

While evaluation and repair works were being carried out, customers could obtain PTPTN’s services at its office on the first and second floor at Warisan Square here, while services related to the Ministry of Human Resources could can be obtained at the meeting room on the 10th floor, Sabah UTC Building. — Bernama