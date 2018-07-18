Negri Sembilan excos first to declare personal assets

Negri Sembilan Mentri Besar Aminuddin Harun declared his assets on December 4 under the Statutory Declarations Act 1960. — Bernama pic

SEREMBAN, July 18 — Negri Sembilan has become the first state where all its executive councillors have declared their personal assets.

Mentri Besar Aminuddin Harun and Rural Development Action Committee chairman Ismail Ahmad first declared their assets on December 4 last year under the Statutory Declarations Act 1960. It was a condition set by Invoke in exchange for support services in the 14th general election campaign.

“People can see the assets declaration documents in the government portal which will be uploaded in the near future and will be displayed within three months,” he told reporters after the handing over of the assets declaration documents by the state excos here today.

Also present were Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Negri Sembilan director Ramli Ismail and Malaysian Institute of Integrity deputy chief executive officer Ahmad Fadzli Ahmad Tajuddin.

In the meantime, the state government will ask the Customs Department to brief excos and elected representatives on the Sales and Service Tax (SST) system so that they can understand it well before presenting the implementation of the SST to the people.

Finance Minister, Lim Guan Eng announced on Monday that the SST will be tabled in Parliament next month proposing 10 per cent for sales tax and 6 per cent for service tax. — Bernama