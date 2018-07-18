Amirudin: PKR to name Sg Kandis by-election candidate by Friday

Amirudin said PKR president Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail would be making the announcement and that the party would be activating the local machinery tomorrow. — Picture by Azinuddin Ghazali

KLANG, July 18 — The name of PKR’s candidate for the Sungai Kandis by-election will be revealed either tomorrow or on Friday.

Selangor Mentri Besar Amirudin Shari said PKR president Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail would be making the announcement and that the party would be activating the local machinery tomorrow.

“Currently, we are coordinating our strategy with our Pakatan Harapan partners,” he told reporters here today.

The state seat fell vacant following the death of the incumbent Mat Shuhaimi Shafiei from PKR who died of lymphoma on July 2.

Nomination is on Saturday and polling on August 4. — Bernama