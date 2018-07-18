Adam Rayqal’s mum: I can’t accept that someone would do that to my son

The mother of five-month-old Adam Rayqal Mohd Sufi, Farrah Madihah Othman, weeps beside her husband while holding the body of her son that was found inside a fridge at his babysitter's house at Taman Nakhoda, Batu Caves. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 18 — “I look after babies in the ward, I have never harmed anyone’s children, so when someone does that to Adam, I cannot accept,” said the mother of Adam Rayqal Mohd Sufi Naeif, the five-month-old baby who was found dead in a refrigerator on July 3.

Farah Madihah Othman, 28, a nurse at the paediatric ward in the Kuala Lumpur Hospital said she never thought her family would suffer such a tragedy.

“I had so little time with my baby. Adam was only five months, I still think of him when I am at home... I cannot imagine how he cried during the incident,” she told reporters when met at her home in Taman Amaniah, Batu Caves here today.

Farah Madihah said she had accepted the incident which befell her eldest child although in the beginning she was always crying as she thought of Adam Rayqal.

She added that initially, she did not trust the babysitter but the woman later convinced her that she would take care of Adam Rayqal well.

“At first, it was difficult to trust the babysitter, but after she told me that she had experience looking after a handicapped child, I felt I could send my baby to her,” Farah Madihah said.

Now on leave, Farah Madihah said she had applied to be transferred back to Terengganu.

Earlier, she received a visit by Wanita Umno head Datuk Dr Noraini Ahmad.

On July 3, Adam Rayqal was reported missing from his babysitter’s home in Kampung Nakhoda, Batu Caves here before his body was found by the police in the freezer compartment of the refrigerator in the same house that night.

Results of a post-mortem conducted by forensic experts in the Kuala Lumpur Hospital found the cause of Adam Rayqal’s death was due to internal bleeding in the brain, with cracks in his skull.

Meanwhile, Noraini urged the government to take drastic action on the matter, including enforcing the law.

For instance, she said, the government must require that all babysitters, whether they are looking after children in their own homes or in childcare centres, to be registered with the relevant ministry. — Bernama