Oil falls after industry data show surprise US stockpile gain

NEW YORK, July 18 — Oil slipped in New York, approaching its lowest level in almost a month, after a surprise increase in US crude inventories further allayed concerns of a looming supply crunch.

Futures in New York dropped as much as 1 per cent. The American Petroleum Institute was said to report stockpiles rose 629,000 barrels last week, whereas government data due later today is forecast to show a drop of 4.1 million barrels. Increased output from Saudi Arabia, Iraq and Russia has also given the market relief from fears of losses in Venezuela, Iran and elsewhere.

Crude has retreated about 9 per cent in July as an escalating trade conflict between the US and China threatens to derail economic growth and cut demand. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. said price volatility has been fuelled by a potential release of crude from America’s emergency stockpile, signs that Saudi Arabia is pumping more and uncertainty over the timing of a possible decline in Iranian exports. Price moves today will be determined by the stockpile data from the Energy Information Administration, ING Bank NV said.

“The focus of the market has shifted to the bearish side,” said Eugen Weinberg, an analyst at Commerzbank AG. “Right now, the market is in search of more negative things for oil and they might be finding them in inventories as well as production data in the US”

West Texas Intermediate crude for August delivery dropped as much as 71 cents to US$67.37 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, and traded at US$67.60 as of 8:39 a.m. local time. Total volume traded was about 47 per cent below the 100-day average.

Brent for September settlement fell as much as 93 cents to US$71.23 a barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe exchange, and traded at a US$4.88 premium to WTI for the same month. The global benchmark rose 32 cents to US$72.16 yesterday.

Brent spread

The Brent market is showing signs of weakness. Front-month Brent futures are trading at a discount to the second-month contract, indicating higher supplies.

US WTI is hovering just above its 100-day moving average after London’s Brent settled below that level on Monday for the first time since March.

While the API data showed an expansion in US crude inventories, it was also said to report that stockpiles at the Cushing hub in Oklahoma fell 1.34 million barrels last week. A Bloomberg survey showed that stockpiles at Cushing probably shrank by 700,000 barrels. — Bloomberg