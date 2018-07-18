Nurul Izzah says invitation to Radiohead in final process

Radiohead was formed in 1985 and is famous for songs such as ‘Creep’, ‘No Surprises’, ‘Karma Police’, ‘Exit Music’, ‘High and Dry’ and ‘My Iron Lung’. — AFP pic

IPOH, July 18 ― Permatang Pauh Member of Parliament Nurul Izzah Anwar today said she was committed to fulfil her promise to bring English band Radiohead to Malaysia.

“I’m making an open letter and it is now in the final process to expose to them the importance of being sensitive with issues on the Palestinian struggle.

“Secondly, it is hoped that they’ll agree with my proposal to hold a concert, which will be a charity concert,” she told reporters when met on the last day of the World Conference on Islamic Thinking and Civilisation, organised by Universiti Sultan Azlan Shah here today.

In a Twitter posting last May, the PKR leader had also expressed her commitment to bring the band, which is from Abingdon, Oxfordshire, to Malaysia.

“Indeed. A promise is a promise #PostRamadanDiscussion. Now get on to work!,” she said.

In another development, Nurul Izzah said the committee on empowerment of Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) would hold a nationwide tour to obtain feedback from interested parties.

“We want the involvement of all quarters, parents sent their children for TVET, but if the salary they (children) are getting (after graduation) is low, and the institution is not recognised, they might as well go for academic studies.

“We want TVET institutions to produce graduates on par with the academic graduates,” she added. ― Bernama