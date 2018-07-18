One set of nomination forms sold so far for Sg Kandis by-election, says source

Nomination for the Sg Kandis by-election is on Saturday and polling, on August 4. — Reuters pic

SHAH ALAM, July 18 ― Only one set of nomination forms for the Sungai Kandis state by-election has been bought as of today, according to a source at the Selangor Election Commission Office.

The source, when contacted by Bernama, said the set of forms was bought by an individual believed to be a potential independent candidate for the by-election.

It did not wish to reveal the identity of the purchaser.

Nomination for the by-election is on Saturday and polling, on August 4.

The by-election has been necessitated by the death of the assemblyman, Mat Shuhaimi Shafiei of PKR, of lymphoma cancer on July 2.

The constituency has 51,217 voters.

Mat Shuhaimi retained the Sungai Kandis seat (formerly known as Sri Muda) for the third term in the 14th General Election on May 9 by securing 23,998 votes to beat Datuk Kamaruzzaman Johari of the Barisan Nasional (11,518 votes), Mohd Yusof Abdullah of PAS (7,573) and Hanafiah Husin of Parti Rakyat Malaysia (76). ― Bernama