Najib: Is Azmin accusing Singapore of 'hidden cost' on HSR?

KUALA LUMPUR, July 18 — Former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak today took Economic Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Azmin Ali to task, over his accusation that he had hidden more costs relating to the Malaysia-Singapore High Speed Railway (MYHSR) and asked if that meant that Singapore too had covered these hidden costs.

Earlier today Azmin told the Parliament, that the government’s estimated RM110 billion cost for the MYHSR includes expenses and items not disclosed by the previous administration.

Azmin also accused the previous Barisan Nasional (BN) government of a cover-up in its previous claims that the project would cost between RM55 to RM74 billion, when responding to Ayer Hitam MP Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong.

“The HSR project is via an international open tender which was called jointly with Malaysia and Singapore. The tender closes on December 28, 2018, and the successful bidders would be evaluated and decided together by Singapore and Malaysia.

“When questioned, Azmin only managed to answer that the RM100 billion cost is their estimate, and this includes the hidden costs which were not even explained, although the tender which is to be decided by both governments has yet to be closed. The cost has not been finalised and the financing package is still not known.

“Are you saying that the Singapore government hid this “hidden cost”?” Najib asked in a statement today.

MCA deputy president Wee asked Azmin in the Dewan Rakyat, to state how the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government arrived at the RM110 billion figure as opposed to the cost previously projected by BN.

Najib who was also in the Dewan Rakyat, also disputed the accuracy of the figure by pointing out that the international tender process was not completed yet.

“The fact of the matter is the international tender for the project will only be closed on December 28 this year. So we don’t even know how much the project will cost us and we know if it’s an international tender, it will be very competitive.

“We will have nations giving loans at 0 per cent or 0.1 per cent rates. I want to know, how can the minister state the price is RM110 billion when the tender has not closed yet,” asked Najib, who was the finance minister who oversaw the deal.

Azmin then replied that the RM110 billion figure was an estimate of the entire project cost and the government’s decision was based upon the advice given by the Attorney-General’s Chambers (AGC).

He then took a jab at Najib and Opposition Leader Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi who first raised the issue, saying the former PM appeared to be more effective at playing the latter’s role.

In his statement today, Najib said that the PH government's “doubtful” reply as to the doubled cost of MYHSR to RM110 billion shows its tendency to double the cost of any projects started by BN, namely the MYHSR, East Coast Rail Line (ECRL) and LRT3, and then blame BN, alleging that it hid the real cost.