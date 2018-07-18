Six pre-school classes in Penang closed over HFMD outbreak

SJKC Shih Chung was fully closed to contain the spread of the HFMD. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, July 18 ― Six pre-school classes in Penang have been ordered to close for 10 days starting yesterday following the spread of the hand, foot and mouth disease (HFMD).

The Penang State Health Department in a statement today said this brought the total number of premises being closed due to the HFMD to 32, involving 11 kindergartens, seven primary schools, seven nurseries, six pre-schools classes and a childcare centre.

“As of yesterday, 10 children aged between one and 10 who have been infected with the HFMD are receiving treatment at the Penang Hospital and a private hospital,” the statement said here.

It said a total of 2,082 HFMD cases had been reported in Penang since Jan 1 until yesterday, an increase of 93.5 per cent compared to the corresponding period last year.

According to the statement, in order to monitor the HFMD situation in the state, the department had also inspected 807 out of 854 facilities involving primary schools, pre-school classes, kindergartens and nurseries.

Parents have been advised to seek immediate treatment at a nearby hospital or clinic if their children showed symptoms of HFMD and not to take them to public places to prevent the spread of the disease.

HFMD is a viral disease caused by the Coxsackie A16 and Enterovirus 71 virus and the symptoms include fever, rash (maculopapular and vesicles) in the palms and feet and ulcers in the mouth and on the tongue, as well as upper respiratory tract infection. It is spread through saliva, blisters and faeces. ― Bernama