Govt working to ban child marriages, Islamic affairs minister confirms

Datuk Mujahid Yusof Rawa said talks with Shariah judges have begun for a review of Islamic religious laws that currently allow minors to be wedded. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, July 18 ― Islamic Affairs Minister Datuk Mujahid Yusof Rawa confirmed today that his department has initiated discussions towards ending child marriages.

The Parti Amanah Negara vice-president said talks with Shariah judges have begun for a review of Islamic religious laws that currently allow minors to be wedded.

“We already have a paper ready as far as the Shariah bit is concerned. That’s all I can say for now,” he told Malay Mail.

The Parit Buntar MP added that his department is working with Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail’s office on the issue that gained currency following public outrage over a 41-year-old Kelantanese man who recently took an 11-year-old Thai girl as his third wife.

Dr Wan Azizah is also the minister of women, family and community development.

Mujahid did not give a time frame on how soon the child marriage ban will take effect. Instead, he said the government is looking at a long-term solution and will need to engage all stakeholders, both in Islamic and civil law, and children’s rights advocates to reach a consensus.

He was quick to assert that his department has notified the relevant groups and begun discussions on the matter, and is confident they will all be on the same page to act in the children’s best interest.

“It is about getting the technicalities right and dealing with the public perception on both sides,” Mujahid said.

The long-term nature of the government’s goal means that child marriages might continue for now, but Mujahid said his department will meet Shariah judges to look into tightening existing provisions to make it harder for minors to be wed.

“Among the SOPs are tightening the conditions that permits such marriages to further protect the children,” he said.

In Malaysia, the legal age of marriage for non-Muslims is 18 for both genders under civil law.

However, a girl aged 16 can be legally married if the state chief minister or mentri besar or in the case of the Federal Territories, its minister, authorises it by granting a licence. Non-Muslims below 16 cannot get married.

But Shariah law does not have a minimum age for marriage. Muslim boys below 18 and girls below 16 can get married provided they get the consent of a Shariah judge.