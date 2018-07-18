Education policy to be reviewed, says Maszlee

The Education Ministry will set up a committee to review the national education policy, said its minister Maszlee Malik. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, July 18 — The Education Ministry will set up a committee to review the national education policy, said its minister Maszlee Malik.

“The committee is tasked with reviewing the national education philosophy and policy including improving the educational curriculum and system from the preschool right up to the university level.

“Encompassing civic awareness as well as empowering science and technology,” he said in a question and answer session at the Dewan Rakyat sitting, today in reply to a question from Ahmad Faizal Azumu (PH-Tambun) on the direction of national education.

He said members of the committee would comprise academics, politicians, religious experts as well as representatives of non-governmental organisations.

Responding to a supplementary question on the measures taken to encourage the use of the English language without neglecting Bahasa Malaysia especially among the rural community, he said the ministry would increase the number of English language specialist teachers in the rural areas.

He said other measures included raising the skill of the existing English language teachers, inviting retired and graduate teachers to be involved together in the efforts to boost the use of the language and try to take in trained teachers from overseas for the purpose. — Bernama