Recent top appointments reflect respect for Malaysia’s diversity, says Malaysian Bar

Abdul Fareed also urged Malaysians to rise above extremist and divisive thinking. — Reuters pic

PETALING JAYA, July 18 — The Malaysian Bar today said the recent appointments of the chief justice, attorney general, minister in the Prime Minister’s Department in charge of legal affairs, and finance minister reflects Malaysia’s multiculturalism and diversity.

Its vice-president Abdul Fareed Abdul Gafoor in a statement said the four appointments have been made in accordance with the Federal Constitution, and the racial identities and religious backgrounds of these four appointees are irrelevant.

“The appointments must be based solely on whether they were made in compliance with the Federal Constitution and the integrity, abilities, and competence of the individuals — as well as their commitment to uphold the rule of law,” he said.

Abdul Fareed urged Malaysians of all backgrounds and identities to rise above extremist and divisive thinking and remarks that drive a wedge between Malaysians and polarise the society.

“All Malaysians must join hands and together strive to build a peaceful, harmonious and just nation,” he said.