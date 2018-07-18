Cops: No report over alleged theft at Seri Perdana

PUTRAJAYA, July 18 — The police said today they have not received any report of a theft at Seri Perdana, the official residence of the prime minister, as alleged on social media.

“No report so far,” said Putrajaya Police chief ACP Rosly Hassan when asked about the allegation by former Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) founding member Anina Saadudin on her Facebook account that the storeroom at Seri Perdana had been broken into and some personal belongings of former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak had been stolen.

Anina had uploaded a photograph of what appeared to be a ransacked room. — Bernama